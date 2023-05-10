MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem softball team won a key NIC-10 game on its home turf Wednesday defeating Freeport 3-1 at the Harlem Community Center.

Freeport scored its only run in the top of the first inning. Harlem pitcher Alaina Schwanke had some control issues early hitting two batters, but she settled down and pitched shutout softball the rest of the game. She struck out ten batters and allowed only two hits.

The Huskies scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings off Freeport pitcher Diem Beach.

Harlem improves its record to 12-7 overall and 11-2 in the NIC-10. Freeport is 14-5, 9-5.

