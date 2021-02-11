Harlem knocks off Freeport to improve to 2-0 in the NIC-10

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Harlem Huskies started slow but finished strong Thursday night while posting a 74-59 win against the Freeport Pretzels in NIC-10 boys basketball action.

The Huskies trailed by nine points in the first quarter before finding their bearings. Junior Lathan Lewis led Harlem with 20 points. Senior Dominic Dawsey added 16 points.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories