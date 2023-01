MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Harlem Lady Huskies posted their most impressive win of the season Friday knocking off Guilford 51-37.



Harlem improves its record to 18-8 overall and 11-4 in the NIC-10 pulling into a tie with Guilford for third place. Guilford is also 11-4 in the conference and 19-9 overall.



