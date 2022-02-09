ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Harlem Huskies rallied in the final two minutes at Guilford to knock off the Vikings 62-61.



That loss ended Guilford’s hopes for good of trying to catch Auburn for a share of the NIC-10 championship. Guilford is now 16-11, 11-4, four games behind Auburn with three conference games remaining. Harlem improves to 9-18, 6-9.



For highlights click on the media player.