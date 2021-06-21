Harlem pitcher Cheyenne Nietz leads local All-State Softball picks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Local athletes are well represented on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State teams announced on Monday.
Leading the way is Harlem pitcher Cheyenne Nietz. She made the All-Atate first team in Class 4A. Nietz had a record of 21-2 her senior season leading Harlem to the NIC-10 championship and to the Sectional championship game.
Following are all the area selections for All-State honors:
Class 4A
(1st Team)
P-Cheyenne Nietz-Harlem
(2nd Team)
SS-Kendall Johnson-Hononegah
(3rd Team)
OF-Alaina Schwanke-Harlem
Class 3A
(1st Team)
Inf.-Paige Collie-Sycamore
(2nd Team)
P/Inf.-Mckenna Morris-Belvidere
OF-Alex Blair-Belvidere North
C-Taylor Zehe-Boylan
(3rd Team)
C-McKyler Morris-Belvidere
Inf.-Ashley George-Boylan
Inf.-Reese Coon-Freeport
C-Macy Olson-Freeport
Class 2A
(2nd Team)
Inf.-Bella Koertner-Oregon
P-Mia Trampel-Oregon
(3rd Team)
C-Elizabeth Mois-Oregon
Inf.-Jenna Turner-Marengo
Class 1A
(1st team)
C-Jenna Damon-Durand
P/OF-Kara Erdman-Forreston
Inf.-Tessa Janecke-Orangeville
P-Cheyenne Handsaker-Pearl City
(2nd Team)
OF-Mary Zettle-Dakota
P-Emmie Nyen-Durand
P-Tori Plowman-Orangeville
C-Brianna Stager-Pearl City
P-Madison Carlson-South Beloit
(3rd Team)
P/Inf.-Mallory Powers-Amboy
Inf./OF-Brooke Schuler-Dakota
Inf.-Tabytha Toelke-Dakota
Inf.-Rachel Nevdal-Durand
P/Inf.-Brooke Braden-Hiawatha
Inf.-Payton Meier-Orangeville
C/Inf.-McKayla Riemer-Orangeville
OF-Nicole Boelens-Polo
P-Inf.-Trinity Mesch-South Beloit