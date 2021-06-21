Harlem pitcher Cheyenne Nietz leads local All-State Softball picks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Local athletes are well represented on the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State teams announced on Monday.

Leading the way is Harlem pitcher Cheyenne Nietz. She made the All-Atate first team in Class 4A. Nietz had a record of 21-2 her senior season leading Harlem to the NIC-10 championship and to the Sectional championship game.

Following are all the area selections for All-State honors:

Class 4A

(1st Team)

P-Cheyenne Nietz-Harlem

(2nd Team)

SS-Kendall Johnson-Hononegah

(3rd Team)

OF-Alaina Schwanke-Harlem

Class 3A

(1st Team)

Inf.-Paige Collie-Sycamore

(2nd Team)

P/Inf.-Mckenna Morris-Belvidere

OF-Alex Blair-Belvidere North

C-Taylor Zehe-Boylan

(3rd Team)

C-McKyler Morris-Belvidere

Inf.-Ashley George-Boylan

Inf.-Reese Coon-Freeport

C-Macy Olson-Freeport

Class 2A

(2nd Team)

Inf.-Bella Koertner-Oregon

P-Mia Trampel-Oregon

(3rd Team)

C-Elizabeth Mois-Oregon

Inf.-Jenna Turner-Marengo

Class 1A

(1st team)

C-Jenna Damon-Durand

P/OF-Kara Erdman-Forreston

Inf.-Tessa Janecke-Orangeville

P-Cheyenne Handsaker-Pearl City

(2nd Team)

OF-Mary Zettle-Dakota

P-Emmie Nyen-Durand

P-Tori Plowman-Orangeville

C-Brianna Stager-Pearl City

P-Madison Carlson-South Beloit

(3rd Team)

P/Inf.-Mallory Powers-Amboy

Inf./OF-Brooke Schuler-Dakota

Inf.-Tabytha Toelke-Dakota

Inf.-Rachel Nevdal-Durand

P/Inf.-Brooke Braden-Hiawatha

Inf.-Payton Meier-Orangeville

C/Inf.-McKayla Riemer-Orangeville

OF-Nicole Boelens-Polo

P-Inf.-Trinity Mesch-South Beloit