Harlem renames tennis center after longtime coach Bill Dredge

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Most folks connected with Harlem High School can’t remember a time when Bill Dredge wasn’t the tennis coach. That’s because he has been coaching and teaching at the school for 46 years.

Tuesday afternoon the school district honored Dredge by renaming the Harlem tennis courts after him. A sign proclaiming it the Bill Dredge Tennis Center was unveiled. Despite the rain school staff members, students, friends and family of Dredge gathered under a couple tents for a brief ceremony and celebration.

Dredge was touched. “The surprise was pretty incredible. My principal came down with a whole lot of coaches and invaded my room andI had no idea what was going on and shared this and it truly blew me away. I’ve been blessed here at Harlem having incredible parents come in, incredible families, but most importantly just unbelievable athletes.”

Dredge plans to retire from teaching Math at Harlem, but he does plan to continue coaching tennis. He says he’s still having fun at it.