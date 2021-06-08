Harlem rolls to a sectional semifinal win over McHenry

MACHENSEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem has taken another stop on the IHSA postseason ladder. The Huskies won a 4A sectional semifinal game against McHenry Tuesday at the Harlem Community Center 11-0 in five innings.



Cheyenne Nietz once again pitched shutout softball for the Huskies to raiser her record to 21-0. She was staked to a four-run lead early when the Huskies put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first and they were never threatened.



Harlem improves to 26-1 on the season and advances to the Sectional Championship game. The Huskies play against Huntley at Huntley Thursday at 4:30 for the championship. Huntley is the team that eliminated Hononegah last Friday beating Hononegah 12-1.