ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies jumped on Guilford early scoring six times in the first inning on their way to an 8-0 regional semifinal win Thursday at Hononegah in Class 4A.

Hayden Henderson had the pressure off with that big first inning by the offense. He pitched free and relaxed keeping Guilford off the board.

Harlem advances to the regional championship game Saturday at 10 a.m. at Hononegah against the hosts Hononegah.

