ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were some surprises Friday night in girls regional tournament play. One of them happened at Rockford East in the 4A regional championship game where Harlem defeated NIC-10 champion Hononegah 44-31.



Hononegah went 18-0 in NIC-10 play this season. That included a pair of lopsided wins against Harlem by scores of 51-21 on November 29, and 40-22 on January 20.



But it’s the Huskies who are advancing to the 4A Hampshire Sectional now with an overall record of 23-10.



