Harlem wins Girls Bowling Regional, four NIC-10 teams advance to Sectionals

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The host Harlem Huskies took home first place at their Girls Bowling Regional on Saturday afternoon at Forest Hills Lanes. The top four teams at the Regional advanced to next week’s Sectionals.

Along with Harlem, the Freeport Pretzels, Hononegah Indians, and East E-Rabs will be advancing to Sectionals as a team. Hononegah’s Kyley Olson was the individual champion with the highest total of 1,309.

For full scores and standings head to the link: State Series Information & Results (ihsa.org)

