ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’ll be an all-NIC-10 final in the championship game of the Rockford East girls 4A Regional Tournament later this week.

Hononegah and Harlem both won their semifinal games Monday night. Hononegah defeated Auburn 54-34. Harlem defeated Hampshire 47-37.

For highlights of the Harlem game watch the media player above.

The championship game will be played Thursday night at 7 p.m. at East High School.