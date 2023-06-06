ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The full NIC-10 all-conference softball team for this just completed season has been released.



Harlem junior Alaina Schwanke is the MVP.



NIC-10 Softball 1st Team All-Conference

Lexi Bach-Hononegah Sr. pitcher

Joscelyn Bennett-Hononegah Sr. third baseman

Aubrey Burbach-Harlem Soph. catcher

McKenzie Culvey-Belvidere North Jr. second baseman

Sydney Dannenberg-Boylan Jr. Shortstop

Dani Franz-Hononegah Jr. catcher

Quinn Krzeminski-Freeport Fr. catcher

Alyssa Lowery-Auburn Jr. pitcher

McKyler Morris-Belvidere Sr. shortstop

Alaina Schwanke-Harlem Jr. pitcher

Aislynn Palmer-Hononegah Fr. pitcher

Kailen Pro-Freeport Jr. shortstop

Amanda Williams-Hononegah Sr. third baseman

Amber Wisely-Belvidere Sr. pitcher

Jalyn Yakey-Auburn Sr. third baseman



NIC-10 Softball Special Mention

Alex Blair-Belvidere North Sr. Outfielder

Jordan Hanserd-Guilford Jr. third baseman

Marissa Long-Belvidere North Sr. catcher

Cameren Plowman-Freeport Jr. pitcher

Abigail Race-Auburn Sr. catcher

Briella Sendele-Hononegah Sr. outfielder

Viola Smith-Jefferson Soph. shortstop

Amiyah Wyrick-Guilford Fr. outfielder



