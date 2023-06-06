ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The full NIC-10 all-conference softball team for this just completed season has been released.
Harlem junior Alaina Schwanke is the MVP.
NIC-10 Softball 1st Team All-Conference
Lexi Bach-Hononegah Sr. pitcher
Joscelyn Bennett-Hononegah Sr. third baseman
Aubrey Burbach-Harlem Soph. catcher
McKenzie Culvey-Belvidere North Jr. second baseman
Sydney Dannenberg-Boylan Jr. Shortstop
Dani Franz-Hononegah Jr. catcher
Quinn Krzeminski-Freeport Fr. catcher
Alyssa Lowery-Auburn Jr. pitcher
McKyler Morris-Belvidere Sr. shortstop
Alaina Schwanke-Harlem Jr. pitcher
Aislynn Palmer-Hononegah Fr. pitcher
Kailen Pro-Freeport Jr. shortstop
Amanda Williams-Hononegah Sr. third baseman
Amber Wisely-Belvidere Sr. pitcher
Jalyn Yakey-Auburn Sr. third baseman
NIC-10 Softball Special Mention
Alex Blair-Belvidere North Sr. Outfielder
Jordan Hanserd-Guilford Jr. third baseman
Marissa Long-Belvidere North Sr. catcher
Cameren Plowman-Freeport Jr. pitcher
Abigail Race-Auburn Sr. catcher
Briella Sendele-Hononegah Sr. outfielder
Viola Smith-Jefferson Soph. shortstop
Amiyah Wyrick-Guilford Fr. outfielder
