Harlem’s Cooper Jr. cements legacy by officially signing to Iowa Western

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem senior quarterback James Cooper Jr. will go down as arguably the greatest quarterback to have every played in the NIC-10 conference after breaking the record for most career passing yards and passing touchdowns this past season.

On Thursday, with family and friends in attendance, he officially put pen to paper signing on to continue his academic and athletic achievements at Iowa Western Community College.

Cooper said he plans to get great experience there and parlay that into a Division One scholarship.

“I looked at their last quarterbacks and 14 of the last 16 went on to Division one schools. People say I’m not as good as I am or as good as everybody else thinks I am but I just want everyone to respect me for who I am and how I play the game of football.”