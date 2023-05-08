MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the NIC-10’s top senior basketball players is ready for the challenge of college basketball. Harlem’s Dane Dailing signed with Milwaukee Area Technical College Monday afternoon.



Dailing averaged almost 15 points per game last season. In one game he scored 40 points.



In MATC he is joining a program that just won the NJCAA Division II National Championship.



Dailing described how MATC caught his eye. “I went to a showcase camp, and as soon as I got there, I played well and the coach came out to me to talk to me. They’re a great organization and just went 32-4, just came off a national championship, so hopefully I can add to that.”



Dailing is known for his three-point shooting, that’s an area that MATC is looking for help.



“We believe he can fill it up from the three-point line. That fits in our style of play,” said MATC coach Randy Casey. “We like to get up the floor early, score early, so we’re expecting him to fill that role for us.”



