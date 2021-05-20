Harlem’s Dominic Dawsey signs to hoop at Rock Valley

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies have seen a resurgence in their program the last four years since head coach Mike Winters took over. Winters has sent a number of student-athletes to move on to the next level and can add senior Dominic Dawsey to that list.

On Thursday, Dawsey signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Rock Valley College alongside former Huskie Treye Tucker. Dawsey said he’s thankful the Golden Eagles were able to make his childhood dream come true.

“It means a lot. I’ve been wanting to play college basketball for years now and I’ve always dreamed of this moment,” said Dawsey. “I’m just thankful for this opportunity to play for Rock Valley and for them to give me a chance.”