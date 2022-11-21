ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A young Harlem team came of age after three quarters of basketball, and the Huskies nearly pulled off a stunning comeback on the opening night of the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic at Auburn High School.



The Huskies trailed Elgin Larkin by 18 points after three quarters, but the Huskies hit a barrage of three-point baskets, and they took advantage of seven Royals’ turnovers in the quarter to pull within three points, but the rally ended there. The Huskies wound up losing 64-60.



Junior Bo Beehler scored 20 points for the Huskies. He made four three-pointers in the game. Sophomore Mason Walsh scored ten of his 16 points in the fourth quarter comeback.



Senior Nate Dunbar added 13 points for the Huskies. To view the highlights, watch the media player above.