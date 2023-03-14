MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford University’s athletic department is getting two great athletes in one. Harlem High School senior Grace Vyborny has signed with the Regents to compete in both women’s volleyball and women’s basketball.

Vyborny has shined in both sports at Harlem. In the recently completed basketball season she was named First Team All-NIC-10. She averaged 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She also holds some school records including the best field goal percentage in a season (53.7%), and the most ofensive rebounds in a game (14).

She has started on varsity three years at Harlem scoring 970 points and grabbing 740 rebounds.

Vyborny is looking forward to further developing her basketball and volleyball skills at the next level. “It makes me super excited knowing that I can develop my skills on and off the court, and I actually, I love the game so much, so it’s an honor just to be able to play in my hometown too, so I get to have all my fans come and watch.”