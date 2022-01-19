Harlem’s Keyara Bailey signs with Aurora University

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another player from the Harlem girls basketball team is set to play at the next level. Senior guard Keyara Bailey signed with Aurora University Wednesday afternoon.

Basketball is only part of the reason Bailey chose Aurora. She’s big on their Athletic Training program. She hopes to become a trainer. She is already gaining experience as a student trainer at Harlem.

“I started my sophomore year here (working as a trainer), and we started our program, and it just kind of stuck out. It’s something that I really like. At Aurora they have a five-year program, so instead of six years it was five years to get my masters, so it will be a lot easier, and I’ve heard that it’s a really good program.”

Bailey is a member of the National Honor Society in addition to being a talented basketball player. Aurora University competes in the Northern Athletic Conference in Division III.