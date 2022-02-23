ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Point guard Owen Hart plays big in Hononegah’s biggest games. He did it again Wednesday evening leading Hononegah over Guilford 58-47 in the Class 4A Rockford Jefferson Regional.
Hononegah will next face NIC-10 champion Auburn in the regional championship game Friday night. For highlights click on the media player.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Point guard Owen Hart plays big in Hononegah’s biggest games. He did it again Wednesday evening leading Hononegah over Guilford 58-47 in the Class 4A Rockford Jefferson Regional.