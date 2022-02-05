He’s passed 500 wins and counting; getting to know Boylan’s Paul Perrone

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Paul Perrone recently passed the 500-win milestone as a girls varsity head basketball coach. He accumulated more than 200 wins while at Harlem and he’s done the same at Boylan where he currently coaches the Lady Titans.



What keeps him going at the age of 72? Do you know what local high school he once played for, and do you know what record he once held at that school?



Get to know Perrone a little better with my recent interview with him on “Overtime.”

