High School basketball scores for Monday, February 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball results for Monday, February 15 for the Rockford area from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 65 North Boone 35
Winnebago 57 Dixon 43 (Bago’s fourth straight win)
Stillman Valley 44 Rockford Christian 43 (Cardinals 5-0)
Rockford Lutheran 98 Oregon 39 (Crusaders 6-0)
Mendota at Genoa-Kingston PPD
AREA BOYS
DeKalb 71 Rock Falls 34
South Beloit 64 Harvest Christian 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dixon 63 Winnebago 57
Orgeon 44 Rockford Lutheran 40
Eastland 53 Forreston 22
Pecatonica 36 Pearl City 31
Harvest Christian 49 South Beloit 41
