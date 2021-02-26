High School basketball scores for the Rockford area for Friday, February 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls basketball results for Friday, February 26 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (If you missed your half-hour high school hoops show Friday night on Fox 39 you can catch the rebroadcast Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.)
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Genoa-Kingston 57 Byron 54
Rockford Christian 58 Dixon 57
Stillman Valley 61 Rock Falls 53
North Boone 70 Oregon 63
Rockford Lutheran 83 Winnebago 68 (Crusaders 11-0, 8-0)
NUIC BOYS
Scales Mound 57 Lena-winslow 41
Dakota 42 Pearl City 28
Aquin 58 Pecatonica 48
Orangeville 60 Durand 48
Milledgeville 51 Forreston 31
East Dubuque 55 Stockton 32
River Ridge 59 West Carroll 41
Galena 61 Warren 51
AREA BOYS
Marengo 76 Woodstock 28
Hiawatha 62 Serena 61
Rochelle 73 Sycamore 56
DeKalb 53 Metea Valleyl 36
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 50 Genoa-Kingston 35
Dixon 48 Rockford Christian 37
Rock Falls 43 Stillman Valley 35
Oregon 52 North Boone 24
Winnebago 64 Rockford Lutheran 52
Stockton 51 Lena-Winslow 49
Sycamore 56 Rochelle 30
Pecatonica 41 Dakota 39
