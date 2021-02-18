High School basketball scores for the Rockford area for Thursday, February 18

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from the Rockford area for Thursday night, February 18 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

NIC-10 BOYS

Harlem 47 Auburn 31

Boylan 42 Belvidere North 39

Jefferson 64 Belvidere 37

East at Freeport PPD

Honongah at Guilford PPD

NUIC BOYS

Forreston 54 AFC 41

Stockton 55 West Carroll 28

Le-Win 50 Dakota 37

Eastland 66 Polo 39

NIC-10 GIRLS

Harlem 47 Auburn 44

Freeport 48 East 43 OT

Hononegah 60 Guilford 27

Belv. North at Boylan PPD

AREA GIRLS

Dakota 47 Le-Win 40

Christian Liberty 61 South Beloit 39