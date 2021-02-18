High School basketball scores for the Rockford area for Thursday, February 18

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from the Rockford area for Thursday night, February 18 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
NIC-10 BOYS
Harlem 47 Auburn 31
Boylan 42 Belvidere North 39
Jefferson 64 Belvidere 37
East at Freeport PPD
Honongah at Guilford PPD
NUIC BOYS
Forreston 54 AFC 41
Stockton 55 West Carroll 28
Le-Win 50 Dakota 37
Eastland 66 Polo 39
NIC-10 GIRLS
Harlem 47 Auburn 44
Freeport 48 East 43 OT
Hononegah 60 Guilford 27
Belv. North at Boylan PPD
AREA GIRLS
Dakota 47 Le-Win 40
Christian Liberty 61 South Beloit 39