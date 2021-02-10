High School basketball scores for the Rockford area for Wednesday, February 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball results for the Rockford area from Wednesday night.
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Winnebago 63 Byron 46
Rockford Lutheran 79 Dixon 69
Genoa-Kingston 58 Rock Falls 50
Stillman Valley 62 North Boone 35
NUIC BOYS
Milledgeville 55 Eastland 51
Polo 44 Forreston 42
Amboy 63 AFC 36
AREA BOYS
DeKalb 48 Lena-Winslow 35
Indian Creek 70 Hiawatha 31
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Winnebago 61 Byron 41
Dixon 58 Rockford Lutheran 31
Rock Falls 48 Genoa-Kingston 27
Stillman Valleyl 48 North Boone 36
