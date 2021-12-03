High School basketball scores: Friday, December 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for teams in the Rockford area from Friday night, December 3.



NIC-10 Boys

Hononegah 72 Jefferson 35

Boylan 52 East 49

Belvidere North 51 Freeport 48

Auburn 66 harlem 28



AREA BOYS GAMES

Pecatonica 53 Winnebago 52 OT

DeKalb 78 Metea Valley 65

Stillman Valley 54 Oregon 26

Rochelle 74 Kaneland 69

Sycamore 63 Hiawatha 29



NIC-10 GIRLS

Hononegah 58 Jefferson 27

Auburn 55 Harlem 44

Guilford 84 Belvidere 12



AREA GIRLS GAMES

Rockford Christian 44 Oregon 41

Byron 48 Rock Falls 43

Dixon 51 Genoa-Kingston 27

Dakota 39 MIlledgeville 15