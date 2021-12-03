High School basketball scores: Friday, December 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for teams in the Rockford area from Friday night, December 3.
NIC-10 Boys
Hononegah 72 Jefferson 35
Boylan 52 East 49
Belvidere North 51 Freeport 48
Auburn 66 harlem 28
AREA BOYS GAMES
Pecatonica 53 Winnebago 52 OT
DeKalb 78 Metea Valley 65
Stillman Valley 54 Oregon 26
Rochelle 74 Kaneland 69
Sycamore 63 Hiawatha 29
NIC-10 GIRLS
Hononegah 58 Jefferson 27
Auburn 55 Harlem 44
Guilford 84 Belvidere 12
AREA GIRLS GAMES
Rockford Christian 44 Oregon 41
Byron 48 Rock Falls 43
Dixon 51 Genoa-Kingston 27
Dakota 39 MIlledgeville 15
