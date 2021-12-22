High School basketball scores from Tuesday, December 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here the the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, December 21 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Guilford 48 Belvidere North 41
Belvidere 59 North Boone 30
Marengo 77 Freeport 57
Winnebago 59 Lena-Winslow 34
Grayslake North 56 Stillman Valley 45
Harvest Christian 49 Harvard 26
Genoa-Kingston 51 Sycamore 30
Rockford Christian 63 Woodstock North 54
Wauconda 89 Rochelle 78 (Simmons 38 points for Rochelle)
Rock Falls 58 Sterling Newman 54
Polo 46 Oregon 40
Princeton 67 Dixon 63
Eastland 66 Forreston 34 (Henze 40 points)
Aurora East 59 DeKalb 55
Galena 67 Pearl City 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winnebago 60 Lena-Winslow 23
Orangeville 43 South Beloit 6
Metamore 29 Dixon 22
DeKalb 40 Woostock North 13
Oregon 55 Indian Creek 45