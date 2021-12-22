High School basketball scores from Tuesday, December 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here the the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, December 21 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Guilford 48 Belvidere North 41

Belvidere 59 North Boone 30

Marengo 77 Freeport 57

Winnebago 59 Lena-Winslow 34

Grayslake North 56 Stillman Valley 45

Harvest Christian 49 Harvard 26

Genoa-Kingston 51 Sycamore 30

Rockford Christian 63 Woodstock North 54

Wauconda 89 Rochelle 78 (Simmons 38 points for Rochelle)

Rock Falls 58 Sterling Newman 54

Polo 46 Oregon 40

Princeton 67 Dixon 63

Eastland 66 Forreston 34 (Henze 40 points)

Aurora East 59 DeKalb 55

Galena 67 Pearl City 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnebago 60 Lena-Winslow 23

Orangeville 43 South Beloit 6

Metamore 29 Dixon 22

DeKalb 40 Woostock North 13

Oregon 55 Indian Creek 45