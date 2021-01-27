High school basketball teams hungry for return to competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Inside high school basketball gym’s all around the state of Illinois, teams practiced with a little extra energy today.

“I think it’s just the adrenaline rush of high school basketball,” said Rockford Lutheran senior Tyler Penney.

On Wednesday afternoon the IHSA announced their schedule of when teams would be allowed return to play.

“It’s exciting,” said Harlem head basketball coach Mike Winters. “It’s a nightmare but it’s exciting all at the same time.”

At one point there was a lot of uncertainty. But now, seniors will be able to play in their final seasons.

“I thought my senior season was going to be gone. I was happy to finally hear some good news and everything,” Lutheran senior Zach Derus said.

“The last thing you wanted was for them to not have any chance of playing this year, so in that respect, super happy for them,” said Lutheran head basketball coach. “Especially for these seniors to have some resemblance of a season.”

Typically, teams have seven weeks to fully prepare for an upcoming schedule. This year, they have seven days.

“It is what it is,” said Winters. “Everybody’s going to be in the same boat and I’m just happy we’re going to get to see guys in uniforms do what they love.”

All players and coaches will be required to wear masks during practice and competition.

“The masks will be hard to play in the games, but I think we’ll eventually get used to it and overcome that,” Derus said.

Everyone is eager to get back to playing, but ensuring their safety has always been priority number one.

“We’ve had no issues with the virus doing this,” said Winters. “We’ve been doing this since July and our kids have been fantastic with it. It’s just been about trying to get everybody else to understand that maybe the safest place for them is in a controlled environment like this.”