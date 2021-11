ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford got 29 points from senior guard Bryson Hodge Monday night, but they weren’t enough. The Vikings dropped their season opener 78-66 to Elgin Larkin at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic.

Senior Amir Bolden chipped in with 11 points for Guilford. The Vikings were without standout guard Malachi Johnson who was in quarantine, but is expected to return for the Vikings’ next game.

