ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for teams from the Rockford area from Friday, December 30 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.)
BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (Bloomington)
Bloomington Central Catholic 59 Rockford Lutheran 57 OT (Lutheran finishes 4th in small-school division)
BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DeKalb)
Huntley 50 Guilford 46
Hononegah 66 Ogden 28
McHenry 65 Belvidere North 44
DeKalb 46 Phillips 42
BOYS PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC (Collinsville)
Bellville East 82 East 54
BOYS TEUTOPOLIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Knoxville 45 Belvidere 44
Newton 59 Dixon 53
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Lena-Winslow 53 Orion 42
Freeport 61 Monroe 55
GIRLS SCORES
Monroe 39 39 Freeport 30
Evanston 64 Sycamore 46
