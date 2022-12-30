ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for teams from the Rockford area from Friday, December 30 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.)



BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (Bloomington)

Bloomington Central Catholic 59 Rockford Lutheran 57 OT (Lutheran finishes 4th in small-school division)



BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DeKalb)

Huntley 50 Guilford 46

Hononegah 66 Ogden 28

McHenry 65 Belvidere North 44

DeKalb 46 Phillips 42



BOYS PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC (Collinsville)

Bellville East 82 East 54



BOYS TEUTOPOLIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Knoxville 45 Belvidere 44

Newton 59 Dixon 53



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Lena-Winslow 53 Orion 42

Freeport 61 Monroe 55



GIRLS SCORES

Monroe 39 39 Freeport 30

Evanston 64 Sycamore 46