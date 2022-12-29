ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Holiday Tournament action on Thursday, December 29.



Scores were compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m.



BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DEKALB)

United Township 54 Guilford 48

Belvidere North 72 Chicago Ogden 51

DeKalb 67 Lincoln-Way West 31

McHenry 74 Hononegah 47



BOYS HINSDALE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Morgan Park 63 Auburn 58



BOYS PEKIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Peoria Richwoods 74 Boylan 41



BOYS COLLINSVILLE TOURNAMENT

Rockford East 50 Collinsville 49

Quincy 47 Rockford East 41



BOYS TEUTOPOLIS TOURNAMENT

Lutheran North 66 Belvidere 55

Charleston 60 Dixon 55

Dixon 50 Belvidere 28



BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (BLOOMINGTON)

Harlem 59 North Chicago 40

Winnebago 44 Rock Falls 40

St. Joseph-Ogden 72 Rockford Lutheran 69 (Walt Hill Jr. 42 points)

Winnebago 43 East Dubuque 35

Rock Falls 64 Stanford Olympia 38



BOYS HINKLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT (AT ALGONQUIN JACOBS)

Jefferson 65 Streamwood 52



BOYS EASTLAND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pecatonica 57 South Beloit 35 (championship game)

Galena 48 Byron 42 (3rd place game)

Eastland 56 Forreston 50



GIRLS BOYLAN REINDEER GAMES

Boylan 65 Marian CC 49

Boylan 67 Yorkville 45 (Boylan wins championship at 4-0)

Belvidere North 28 Morton 26

Moline United 58 Belvidere North 30

Harlem 56 Moline 54

Yorkville 45 Harlem 42



GIRLS STATE FARM CLASSIC (BLOOMINGTON)

Normal Univ. 53 Rockford Lutheran 46

Winnebago 65 Annawan 49

Sacred Heart Griffin 38 Rock Falls 23

Rockford Lutheran 54 Rock Falls 45

Bloomington CC 76 Winnebago 53



GIRLS KOMROMY CLASSIC (at Dundee-Crown)

Hononegah 42 Lake Forest 36



GIRLS KSB CLASSIC (DIXON)

Lincoln 49 Dixon 16 (Championship game)

Byron 53 Stillman Valley 29 (3rd place game)

Quincy 58 Rochelle 35

Guilford 64 United Township 55

Eastland 53 Jefferson 41

Freeport 71 Rockford East 33

Sterling 51 Rockford Christian 50

Aurora CC 50 Aquin 36



OTHER GIRLS GAMES

Alden-Hebron 46 South Beloit 39



