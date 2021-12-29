Holiday Hoops Tournament scores for Wednesday, December 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There was a flurry of holiday tournament basketball action Wednesday involving our Rockford area boys and girls teams. Here’s a look at the final results from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



Boys Hinsdale Holiday Tournament

Auburn 76 Morton 47 (Agee scores 21, Knights now 12-3)



Boys Effingham Christmas Tournament

Dixon 66 Belvidere 28



Boys Collinsville Holiday Classic

Rockford East 77 Belville Althoff Cathloic 55 (Jefferson 25 points, 7 of 11 three-pointers)



Boys Pekin Holiday Classic

Washington 53 Boylan 46



Boys State Farm Holiday Classic (Bloomington)

Sacred Heart-Griffin 67 Rockford Lutheran 33

Bloomington Central Catholic 50 Winnebago 48

Normal University 70 Harlem 54

Rock Falls 44 Providence St. Mel 37

Quincy Notre Dame 57 East Dubuque 45

Kankakee McNamara 50 East Dubuque 38



Boys Chuck Dayton Tournament (DeKalb)

Belvidere North 55 LaSalle-Peru 22 (Andre 24 points)

Freeport 65 DeKalb JV 53

Huntley 65 DeKalb 45

Guilford 43 Plainfield East 37



Boys Eastland Tournament

Pecatonica 65 Byron 50

South Beloit 62 Eastland 55 OT

South Beloit 52 Sherrard 37

Galena 45 Forreston 30



Girls State Farm Classic (Bloomington)

Rockford Lutheran 62 Stanford Olympic 56

Bloomington CC 61 Rockford Lutheran 53

Winnebago 57 Normal University 34

Rock Falls 55 Annawan 32



Girls Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament

Dixon 48 Stillman Valley 44 (championship game, Dixon now 17-1)

Dixon 52 Byron 43 (semifinal game)

Eastland 61 Newman 14

Rockford Christian 53 Alleman 14

Aurora Central Catholic 51 Rockford Christian 46

Aurora Central Catholic 48 Oregon 24



AREA GIRLS

Sycamore 63 Oswego East 46 (Sycamore 12-0)

