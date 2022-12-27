ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Area boys and girls high school basketball teams were kept busy Tuesday competing in various holiday tournaments around Illinois. Here’s is a list of scores involving area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

(Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11pm on Fox 39).

CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT/DEKALB (BOYS)

United Township 66 Hononegah 35

Guilford 49 Chicago Marshall 48

Huntley 61 Belvidere North 36

DeKalb 65 Chicago Ogden 41

HINSDALE CLASSIC (BOYS)

Woodstock Marian 54 Auburn 49

PEKIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT (BOYS)

Normal Community West 74 Boylan 70

STATE FARM CLASSIC (BLOOMINGTON) (BOYS)

Rockford Lutheran 78 Stanford Olympia 46

Rock Island 56 Harlem 51

Bloomington CC 58 Winnebago 40

Normal U. High 66 Rock Falls 50

EC NICHOLS TOURNAMENT (MARENGO) (BOYS)

Rockford Christian 72 Harvest Christian 58

Fenton 66 Stillman Vallely 42

Crystal Lake Central 68 Marengo 32

Freeport 65 Woodstock 38

Woodstock North 63 Genoa-Kingston 42

Harvest Christian 74 Stillman Valley 58

Rochelle 82 Marengo 57

Rockford Christian 65 Fenton 59

EASTLAND TOURNAMENT (BOYS)

Eastland 67 West Carroll 30

Galena 63 Forreston 36

Pecatonica 80 Amboy 54

Pecatnoica 84 Forreston 35

South Beloit 46 Eatland 40

Galena 73 Amboy 30

Byron 83 West Carroll 51

South Beloit 58 Byron 52

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Lowpoint-Washburn 56 Hiawatha 32

Stockton 56 Woodstock Marian 36

Morrison 56 Stockton 36

Erie-Prophetstown 33 Lena-Winslow 23

Beecher 69 Lena-Winslow 36

KSB CLASS (DIXON) (GIRLS)

Byron 63 Sterling 40

Quincy 63 Eastland 46

Guilford 59 Rockford Christian 33

Lincoln 81 Jefferson 21

Stillman Valley 51 Freeport 27

Dixon 71 Rockford East 15

Rochelle 53 Aquin 49

Aquin 71 Rockford East 49

Byron 57 Quincy 41

Eastland 39 Sterling 37

Stillman Valley 59 United Township 26

Aurora CC 60 Freeport 45

Dixon 45 Rochelle 30

BOYLAN REINDEER CLASSIC (GIRLS)

Harlem 63 Morton 43

Boylan 68 Morton 46

Yorkville 63 Belvidere North 33

Boylan 74 Moline 29

Marian Central Catholic 50 Belvidere North 40

Harlem 54 Marian Central Catholic 39



DUNDEE-CROWN TOURNAMENT (GIRLS)

Barrington 58 Hononegah 47



STATE FARM CLASSIC (GIRLS)

Rockford Lutheran 68 Annawan 63

Normal U. High 52 Winnebago 50

Rock Falls 47 Blomington CC 44

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

South Beloit 32 Harvard 23

Hersey 55 Sycamore 46

Amboy 35 Spring Valley Hall 31

Lena-Winslow 58 Morrison 54

Mt. Pulaski 68 Auburn 49