ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the results of boys’ and girls’ holiday basketball tournaments involving Rockford area teams from Friday, December 29 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. “Overtime” returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 5 at 11 p.m. with highlights, interviews and feature stories on our local teams.
(BOYS: E.C. Nichols Marengo)
McHenry 66 R. Christian 64 (Championship game, Cummings 40 points)
Marengo 64 Stillman Valley 59
Freeport 66 Sycamore 52
Genoa-Kingston 79 Rochelle 76 (Hodgson 20, Kleba 18)
(BOYS: Chuck Dayton Classic-DeKalb)
DeKalb 63 Belvidere North 40
Hononegah 53 Marshall 46 (Warren 13, Claudy 13)
Eastland 74 roosevelt 18
(BOYS: at Proviso West)
Lincoln Park 68 Guilford 57
(BOYS: at Pekin)
Boylan 42 Plainfield South 40 (Dixon 11, Warner 11)
(BOYS: at Hinsdale Classic)
Auburn 82 Niles North 57 (Chaney 17, Danforth 17)
(BOYS: at Collinsville Prairie Farms Classic)
Decatur Eisenhower 53 Rockford East 43 (Goldsmith 12, Leach 11, Hoarde 9)
(BOYS: at Teutopolis)
Dixon 67 Teutopolis 65 3OT (Dixon 14-1)
(BOYS: at State Farm Classic Bloomington)
Bloomington CC 63 Rockford Lutheran 62 (Dent 22, Haynes 15)
Quincy Notre Dame 78 Rockford Lutheran 56 (Dent 20, Haynes 12) Crusades 10-6
Harlem 65 North Chicago 49 (Walsh 30, Smith 11, Beehler 11)
East Dubuque 48 Winnebago 38 (Larson 11)
Normal U. 60 Rock Falls 38
St. Joseph-Ogden 91 Pecatonica 61 (Hoffman 16, Diedrich 11)
Rock Falls 51 Bishop McNamara 45
(BOYS: at Sherrard)
Byron 46 Sherrard 37 OT (Championship game-Tucker 15)
(BOYS: at Plano)
Oregon 65 Morris 59 (Johnson 17)
(BOYS: at Erie)
Morrison 69 Forreston 49 (Erdmann 16, Greenfield 14)
(BOYS)
Leland 53 Hiawatha 50
(GIRLS: Boylan Reindeer Games)
Boylan 61 Proviso West 29 (Esparza 25pts, 9rbs.)
Kaneland 43 Harlem 22
Orangeville 63 Woodstock Marian 35 (Cahoon 1,000th point, Doyle 22 Sullivan 20)
Orangeville 60 Harlem 31 (Cahoon 20, Doyle 14, Sullivan 14)
Boylan 47 Woodstock Marian 39 (Esparza 29pts, 12rbs., 3 blocks)
(GIRLS: State Farm Classic-Bloomington)
Rock Falls 35 Normal U. 31
Rockford Lutheran 41 Winnebago 31 (Crusaders 12-4, Parker 12 Bankes 11)
(GIRLS: Dixon KSB Classic)
Aquin 41 Dixon 35
United Township 57 Byron 33
Sterling 54 Jefferson 38
Aurora Central Catholic 63 Rochelle 35
Eastland 62 Freeport 38
Rockford Christian 75 Rockford East 35 (Park 28)
Alleman 54 Stillman Valley 37 (championship game)
(GIRLS: at Dundee-Crown)
St. Charles North 30 Hononegah 26
(GIRLS OTHER GAMES)
Amboy 43 Newman 35
Alden-Hebron 44 South Beloit 23