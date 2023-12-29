ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys’ and girls’ holiday tournament basketball results for teams in the Rockford area from Thursday, December 28 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. (Watch for the return of “Overtime” to Fox 39 Friday night, January 5 at 11 p.m.)



(BOYS: Marengo E.C. Nichols Tournament)

Rockford Christian 67 Crystal Lake C. 40 (Carlson 16pts., 10rbs.)

Rochelle 74 Sycamore 71

Genoa-Kingston 56 Freeport 54 (Hodgson 22, Kleba 20)

Richmond-Burton 70 Marengo 43

Woodstock North 70 Stillman Valley 53

(BOYS: DeKalb Chuck Dayton Classic)

DeKalb 61 Geneva 36 (Grant 20, Reynolds 19)

Lincoln-Way West 50 Hononegah 48 (Tholin 16, Warren 13)

Belvidere North 79 Wheaton Academy 73 OT

(A. Brown 30 points & 3ptr forces OT, B. Brown 21, L. Koeller 21)

(BOYS: Proviso West Holiday Tournament)

Guilford 64 Whitney Young 62 (Johnson 18 points)

(BOYS: Hinsdale Holiday Classic)

Brother Rice 83 Auburn 80 OT (Danforth 30, Horton 14, Chaney 12)

(BOYS: Collinsville Prairie Farms Classic)

Granite City 47 Rockford East 41 (Goldsmith 13, Hoarde 12, Leach 10)

Rockford East 53 Oakville 47 (Vittinghoff 15, Leach12)

(BOYS: State Farm Classic-Bloomington)

Bloomington CC 70 Winnebago 46 (Larson 28)

Winnebago 41 Prov. St. Mel 29 (Larson 18, Smith 10)

Dunlap 54 Harlem 38 (Beehler 10)

Peoria 47 Harlem 45 (Beehler 19)

Rockford Lutheran 72 Prov. St. Mel 43 (Dent 20, Haynes 19) Saders (10-2)

Pecatonica 62 Normal Univ. 55 (Pec. outscored Normal 28-5 in 4Q, Hoffman 18,

Williams 16, Diedrich 14)

St. Joseph-Ogden 66 Rock Falls 40

(BOYS: at Pekin)

Hersey 54 Boylan 45 (Nelson 10)

Boylan 55 Intrinsic Downtown 28 (Dixon 12, Nelson 10)

(BOYS: at Sherrard)

Byron 68 Illinois Valley Central 37 (Hively 15, Tucker 14)

Byron 68 Alleman 37

(BOYS: at Teutopolis)

Dixon 49 Charleston 42 (Harrington 15, Hicks 13, Shaner 11)

(BOYS: at Plano)

Oregon 61 Mendota 48

(BOYS: at LaMoille)

Hiawatha 61 Calvary Christian 41 (Novell 15)

(GIRLS: Dixon KSB Classic)

Rochelle 71 Rockford East 28

Aurora Central Catholic 82 Eastland 46

Eastland 55 Rockford Christian 54 (Park 23 for RC)

United Township 47 Aquin 29

Byron 42 Dixon 38 OT (Groharing 3 free throws for force Ot)

Stillman Valley 41 Sterling 31 (Cardinals advance to champ. game vs. Alleman)

Alleman 50 Jefferson 23

(GIRLS: Bloomington State Farm Classic)

SJ-Ogden 45 Rockford Lutheran 42 (Bankes 13, Parker 11)

Rockford Lutheran 40 Normal U. 37 (Jones 11, Parker 10)

EP-Gridley 59 Winnebago 44

Winnebago 46 Rock Falls 38 (Palmer 21)

Sherrard 35 Rock Falls 31

(GIRLS: at Dundee Crown)

Hononegah 39 Lake Park 26

(GIRLS: at Earlville)

Pecatonica 47 Parkview Christian 36 (Degner 18, Pec. 17-1)

(GIRLS: at Morton)

Lincoln-Way Central 43 Sycamore 26