MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah and Auburn won their postseason openers Monday in semifinal action at the Class 4A Harlem Regional.



The Indians won the opening game defeating host Harlem 68-52. Haley Warren scored 24 points and Carly LaMay scored 20 for the Indians. Mya Davidson scored 20 for Harlem.



In the second game Monday night Auburn defeated Dekalb 68-49. Brooklyn Gray led Auburn with 25 points.



So now Hononegah and Auburn will return to Harlem Thursday night at 7 p.m. to play for the Regional Championship. For highlights of Monday’s games click on the media player.