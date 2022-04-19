ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–In a matchup of two top contenders in the NIC-10 in girls soccer, Hononegah blanked Freeport 3-0 Tuesday night in Rockton.

The Indians scored a pair of goals in the first half. One in the opening seconds of the game and another on a penalty kick by senior Hailey Henry. The Indians added an insurance goal late in the second half while goalkeeper Keeasha Johnson-Lamm was credited with the shutout.

Hononegah improves to 4-0 in the NIC-10 and 6-2 overall. Freeport is now 4-2-1, and 2-1 in the conference. For highlights click on the media player.