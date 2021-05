ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10’s top two contenders in baseball settle for a split of their two-game series. Boylan defeated Hononegah 3-2 Monday night, but Hononegah bounced back with a vengeance Wednesday defeating the Titans 11-1.

Noah Goddert had the big blow for the Indians, a grand slam in the second inning that blew the game open.

Hononegah’s record is now 8-2, 5-1. Boylan is 6-2, 5-1. To view some of the highlights click on the media player.