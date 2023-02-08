ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One local bowling powerhouse program is feeding into another local bowlng powerhouse. Two Hononegah high school bowlers have signed letters of intent with Rock Valley College.



Seniors Christian Bauer and Logan Moore are the two young men. They helped Hononegah win a sectional championship and finish sixth at State this season. They also helped Hononegah set several national high school records.



They join an RVC program that is one of the best junior college programs in the country led by head coach Tony Hall who happens to be a Hononegah graduate.

“Ever since my sophomore year I knew I always wanted to go to Rock Valley,” said Bauer. “I enjoy Tony, and I really wanted to bowl with him.”



“It’s such an opportunity,” said Moore. “Like you said it’s an amazing bowling program, so it’s definitley an honor to be a part of it. It’s close to home. You really don’t have to make much change.”