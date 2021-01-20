Hononegah bowling excited about return to lanes

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some high school sports teams getting back to practice now that COVID-19 mitigation restrictions are loosening up. That includes local bowling teams.

The Hononegah Boys team held it’s first practice Wednesday afternoon at Viking Lanes in South Beloit. The Indians finished eighth in state last year.

“We have a lot of talent on this team and we just hope we get a chance to compete,” said Brad Sommer, Hononegah’s head bowling coach.

Hononegah is poised for another strong season, returning all of their top bowlers including senior Tyler Cameron. Cameron was the NIC-10 individual champion last year.

“I think we all have the mentality of no matter what we have to go through, we’re still going to go out there and give our ‘A’-game,” said Cameron. “I mean, this isn’t normal for us. It’s not normal for any of us, but we’re going to go out there and give it our best.”

The Indians are thrilled this season looks like it will go on, although there are still uncertainties regarding their competition schedule. However, they can sense a season is coming, and they’ll be ready.

“I get to bowl with some of my friends and enjoy my senior year,” said senior James Stewart. “It doesn’t feel like it’s something that’s going to be different.”