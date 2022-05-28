ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah’s baseball team is moving on to the 4A Algonquin Jacobs Sectional. Saturday morning the Indians claimed the championship of their own regional by defeating Hampshire 9-2.

Ryan Anderson started on the hill and got the win for Hononegah. The Indians gave Anderson an early cushion when they struck for four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The highlight that inning was a solo blast by Dylan Sayles that wound up bouncing across East Main Street beyond the right field fence.

Bryce Goodwine later added another home run. Goodwin had two hits, two walks and a couple stolen bases.

Hononegah’s record is now 22-3. To view the highlights scroll up above to the media player.