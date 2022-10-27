ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah claimed a NIC-10 championship this season in girls volleyball by going 18-0 in conference play. Thursday night Hononegah added another championship, a regional title.

The Indians defeated Algonquin Jacobs 25-18, 25-23 to win the 4A Jefferson Regional.

“That was an exciting game. I’m on cloud nine,” said Hononegah senior Molly Littlefield. “We’ve gotta go out next week and hopefully win a sectional too.”

Hononegah caoch Kaylee Libby could not have been more pleased with the way her girls performed. “It’s been a goal of mine and the kids’ all year, so it’s awesome. I love seeing how excited they are that their goals are coming true, so one step closer to our ultimate goal.”

Hononegah now heads to the Harlem Sectional next week.