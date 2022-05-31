GURNEE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah’s volleyball team lost only one match all season, but for a few days that one match will outweigh their 26 wins because the loss came Tuesday evening at the Gurnee Warren Sectional.



The Indians lost to Libertyville 25-19, 26-28, 23-25 ending their season. The Indians were hoping to become the first Rockford area team to qualify for the IHSA State Tournament.



The Indians were so close to doing that. In the second game they led 24-20. They were one point away from wrapping up that trip to state, but Libertyville wouldn’t give in. Libertyville rallied to claim that set.



Hononegah also led most of the third set before Libertyville again rallied. Hononegah’s players were understandably dejected as the match came to a close. Still, this was the greatest season ever by a Rockford area boys volleyball team. The Indians finished 26-1. They were undefeated in NIC-10 play, and they became the first NIC-10 school to win a sectional match when they won in the semifinals last Saturday against Vernon Hills.