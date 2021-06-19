Hononegah comes up short in the state semifinals against Plainfield East

JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah made it’s first trip to state in school history in baseball Saturday traveling to Joliet.

Their Class 4A semifinal game was a matchup of Hononegah’s great hitting lineup against the subperb pitching of Plainfield East. Plainfield East has three pitchers on its roster who have committed to division one colleges.

The guy who started this game for the Bengals was Notre Dame commit Brady Louck. The sophomore lefty looked like a D-1 guy. He struck out nine of the first 12 Hononegah batters he faced.

Plainfield East got to Hononegah starter Ryan Anderson in the top of the second. Centerfielder Caden Dyhr blasted this solo home run to make it 1-0. The Bengals tacked on another run later that inning.

In the top of the third Dyhr added this shot down the line to his earlier home run. That drove in another run. Plainfield East went up 4-0.

Hononegah finally broke through against Louck in the bottom of the fourth. Braden Sales single was Hononegah’s first hit of the game.

The next batter was catcher Noah Goddard…and for the third straight game he delivered a big blast…a two run homer that made it a 4-2 game. Suddenly Hononegah was back in it.

But the Indians managed only one more run off of Louck. In the bottom of the 7th they faced another one of Plainfield’s D-1 pitchers Christian Mitchelle. After giving up a leadoff single he set down the next three Indians. He got Bryce Goodwine to line out for the final out. 5-3 was the final.

Plainfield East advanced to the championship game. Hononegah suffered only it’s third loss of the season and landed in the consolation game.

“They’re great pitchers,” said Goodwine. We battled the whole game, and we gave everything we could. Today just wasn’t our day.”

“It’s a bitter taste in my mouth,” said Goddard. “We were hitting the ball at the end. We were piecing balls up. They just didn’t drop.”

“I feel that it was a winnable game for us,” said Hononegah head coach Matt Simpson. “Hats off to them. They got the job done and we just fell a little short.”

Hononegah also came up short in the consolation game losing to O’Fallon 6-4, but the Indians still bring home the first state trophy in school history in baseball. They finished with a record of 26-4.