MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Hononegah Indians are in the driver’s seat for the NIC-10 championship in baseball, and they’re starting to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack. Monday they won another key game. They defeated Harlem at Harlem 7-3.

Hononegah improves to 11-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference with the win.

The Indians and Huskies will have a rematch on Wednesday. For highlights of Monday’s game click on the media player.