Hononegah explodes in third quarter and routs Boylan

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Boylan and Hononegah had a close battle the first time they met this season in Mid-December. Hononegah won that game 50-46. It was a different story in the rematch Tuesday evening in Rockton.

Oh it was close for a while. Hononegah led by only two 23-21 at halftime. But the Indians played a near perfect third quarter. They outscored the Lady Titans 24-2 in that quarter. Haley Warren scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in that quarter. She knocked down three shots from behind the arc and another two-point field goal.

The Indians also played a stifling defense that quarter. Boylan couldn’t get an uncontested looks at the basket.

The game got so out-of-hand that Hononegah coach Jason Brunke cleared his bench with 6:05 still remaining in the game.

Breacia Carter added 11 ponts for Hononegah. Lily Esparza led Boylan with 12 points.

Hononegah improves its record to 24-3, 13-0. The Indians now appear to be a lock for the conference championship. They have a three game lead. Boylan is 18-7, 12-3.