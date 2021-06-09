Hononegah fights off Jefferson, advances to Vernon Hills Sectional

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The margin of talent between the NIC-10’s top two teams Hononegah and Jefferson is very small. We saw that again Wednesday evening at the Jefferson regional.

Hononegah edged Jefferson for the regional championship in three sets 25-23, 22-25, 25-23. Hononegah advances to the Vernon Hills Sectional where it’ll play Gurnee Warren Saturday at noon.

