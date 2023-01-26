ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Hononegah girls continue to win and win big even without standout player Emma Clark who’s still battling a foot injury.
The Indians routed Belvidere North 63-18 Thursday night in a game with a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Hononegah improves its record to 22-3 overall and 14-0 in the NIC-10. For highlights watch the media player abov.e
