ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Round two between the Hononegah and Guilford girls was a great one Tuesday night at Guilford. Hononegah won in overtime 42-36.



The Indians were without standout senior Emma Clark who watch from the bench with a sprained foot. They had to dig down and they did.



Hononegah jumped out to a 14-2 lead, but Guilford cranked up the defensive pressure and fought its way back into the game. It went right down to the wire. Hononegah led by three points with eight seconds remaining in regulation. Guilford senior guard Avery Green calmly sank a three-point shot just before the buzzer to force overtime.



Green then came up with a steak and a transition basket to give Guilford the lead in OT. It was brief though. Hononegah came back with baskets by Jordan Johnston and Breacia Carter and the Indians got the ‘W.’



Hononegah improves its record to 17-3, 9-0. Guilford is now 15-7, 8-2. For highlights watch the media player above.