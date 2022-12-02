ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–In a matchup of two teams expected to contend for the NIC-10 girls championship this season, Hononegah came out on top of Guilford at home Friday 48-36.



Hononegah improves to 5-1 overall this season and to 2-0 in the conference. Guilford is now 4-5, 1-1. For highlights watch the media player above.