Hononegah girls now 6-0 after dominant win over Guilford

High School Sports

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Hononegah girls are a versatile team that can knock down three-point shots, run the floor, and play defense. So it should be no surprise that the Indians are 6-0, 5-0 in the NIC-10.

Thursday night they posted their latest win 60-27 over a solid Guilford team. For highlights click on the media player.

