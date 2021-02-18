Hononegah girls now 6-0 after dominant win over Guilford

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Harlem girls are legit contenders for the NIC-10 girls basketball championship. They posted another impressive win Thursday night at home 47-44 over defending conference champion Auburn.

The Huskies improved to 5-0 on the season. They knocked down six three-point shots. Junior Julie Bailey made three shots from behind the arc in the first half. Junior Myah Davidson led the Huskies with 14 points.

For highlights click on the media player.